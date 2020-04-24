Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Moon Vows to Reduce Industrial Accidents in Labor Day Message

Write: 2020-05-01 14:55:13Update: 2020-05-01 16:19:05

Moon Vows to Reduce Industrial Accidents in Labor Day Message

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in has vowed to do his best to reduce industrial accidents and build safe workplaces.

In a Labor Day message posted on his social media Friday, Moon said industrial accidents that occur in the process of diligent labor are heartbreaking and socially significant as any other sacrifice.

He mentioned this week's deadly fire at a warehouse in Icheon, south of Seoul, and expressed deep condolences over the lives lost as well as respect for all workers in the country.

The president stressed the power of labor lies in the continuity of hard work. He said the country has been able to maintain everyday life during these difficult times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to hard work of delivery and transport workers, caretakers and those working in social services.

Moon also attributed South Korea's quarantine model, which has been deemed a global example, to the nation's superb quarantine and medical system and  dedicated workers.

Moon said workers are the mainstream of society and pledged to protect jobs and revitalize the economy.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >