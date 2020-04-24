Moon Vows to Reduce Industrial Accidents in Labor Day Message

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in has vowed to do his best to reduce industrial accidents and build safe workplaces.In a Labor Day message posted on his social media Friday, Moon said industrial accidents that occur in the process of diligent labor are heartbreaking and socially significant as any other sacrifice.He mentioned this week's deadly fire at a warehouse in Icheon, south of Seoul, and expressed deep condolences over the lives lost as well as respect for all workers in the country.The president stressed the power of labor lies in the continuity of hard work. He said the country has been able to maintain everyday life during these difficult times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to hard work of delivery and transport workers, caretakers and those working in social services.Moon also attributed South Korea's quarantine model, which has been deemed a global example, to the nation's superb quarantine and medical system and dedicated workers.Moon said workers are the mainstream of society and pledged to protect jobs and revitalize the economy.