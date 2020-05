Photo : YONHAP News

The number of moviegoers in South Korea topped 100-thousand on the first day of the long "Golden Holiday" weekend.According the Korean Film Council(KOFIC) on Friday, a total number of 106-thousand-995 people went to the movies on Thursday.This is the first time the numbers have exceeded the 100-thousand mark since mid-March.The animation "Trolls World Tour" topped the box office for two days in a row, attracting more than 15-thousand moviegoers. "Love The Way You Are," the Taiwanese romantic comedy, and "Over That Mountain," a movie about the late Cardinal Kim Sou-hwan, came in second and third, respectively.