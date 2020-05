Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported six more cases of the new coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the accumulated total to ten-thousand-780.All new infections are imported cases, with no local transmissions reported.The number of new cases reported daily has been under 20 for 15 straight days and under ten for four straight days.Three of the six new cases were detected at airport screening while the others were confirmed within communities in Seoul, Incheon and Busan.The COVID-19 death toll rose by two to 250 with a fatality rate of two-point-three percent.Fifty-one more people have recovered from the disease and been released from quarantine, raising the number of cured patients to nine-thousand-123.