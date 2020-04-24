Trump Declines to Comment on Kim's Reported Appearance

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday declined to comment on the reported public appearance of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that came after a 20-day absence.Talking to reporters at the White House before departing for Camp David, Trump said he was aware of the report by North Korean state media but said he'd "rather not comment on it yet."He said, "we'll have something to say about it at the appropriate time."When asked whether he can at least confirm if Kim is alive, Trump said he doesn't want to talk about it.On Saturday Korea time, North Korea's Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim attended the completion of a fertilizer plant in Sunchon, north of Pyongyang, the previous day.Speculation about Kim's whereabouts and health began after he missed the celebrations of the anniversary of the birth of his grandfather, state founder Kim Il-sung, on April 15.South Korea has said no unusual movement has been detected from the regime.