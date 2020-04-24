US FDA Approves Experimental Drug as Emergency COVID-19 Treatment

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency authorization to use the drug remdesivir to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients.President Trump made the announcement Friday, days after preliminary results from a study of the drug showed it can help patients recover quickly.All clinical test results related to remdesivir are drawing attention around the globe as there remains no developed cure for COVID-19.The FDA action specifies that the drug may be used for both adults and children with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses who are severely ill with low blood oxygen levels or who are on a ventilator.Gilead Sciences, known for antiviral medication Tamiflu, originally developed remdesivir to treat Ebola but it failed to show any significant effect.The drug has been in the spotlight as a possible treatment for COVID-19 since early this year.In the recent U.S. study, remdesivir was found to reduce hospital stays from 15 to 11 days.According to the Washington Post, Gilead said it would prioritize cities and hospitals most heavily impacted by coronavirus for the drug's distribution.The Associated Press said that remdesivir is the first drug shown to help coronavirus recovery.