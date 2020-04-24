Moon Thanks Civil Servants for Taming Goseong Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Saturday thanked firefighters for extinguishing the main blaze of a forest fire that broke out in Goseong, Gangwon Province.In a social media message, Moon also thanked the Korea Forest Service, civil servants in Gangwon Province and Interior and Safety Minister Chin Young, who stayed on the scene all night.Moon thanked Goseong residents for taking shelter and preventing facility damage.The fire began at a house in the area late Friday, with windy weather pushing the blaze into the nearby forest.The fire destroyed 85 hectares of forest and six buildings including homes, but no casualties have been reported.Authorities mobilized five thousand personnel including soldiers and police officers as well as some 500 fire trucks and 39 helicopters and extinguished the main fire in roughly 12 hours.