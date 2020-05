Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese state media was quick to cover the public appearance of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as reported by North Korean media.China Central Television (CCTV) on Saturday carried photos of Kim attending a ribbon cutting ceremony at a fertilizer factory on Friday.It said it was Kim's first public activity since attending the ruling Workers Party's politburo meeting on April 11.Other Chinese state media outlets also published multiple photos of the event including Kim touring the new factory.China's media outlets had avoided addressing speculation regarding Kim Jong-un's health over the past weeks and only reported his whereabouts as unveiled by North Korean media.