Police are investigating whether safety measures were properly implemented at a warehouse construction site in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province where a deadly fire claimed 38 lives.The Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Agency on Saturday began questioning officials from involved companies including the builder Kunwoo Co.The police are trying to confirm whether safety measures were in place on site, including the presence of a safety manager at the time of the fire.A travel ban has been imposed on 15 individuals so far.Following two rounds of onsite inspections to determine the cause of the fire, authorities are taking Saturday to determine whether more inspections are necessary.