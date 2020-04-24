Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

Trump Says 'Glad' to See N. Korean Leader 'Back and Well'

Write: 2020-05-03 12:20:14Update: 2020-05-03 14:02:27

Trump Says 'Glad' to See N. Korean Leader 'Back and Well'

Photo : YONHAP News

United States President Donald Trump said he is “glad” that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reemerged and appears to be happy.
 
Trump tweeted on Saturday that he is glad to see Kim is "back and well" after Kim reportedly attended the opening of a fertilizer factory on Friday.
 
Trump made the remarks in a retweet of a person’s tweet that posted three photos of Kim attending the ceremony marking the completion of the plant in Sunchon, north of Pyongyang.
 
Trump declined to comment on Kim's reappearance on Friday, saying that he may have something to say about it "at the appropriate time."
 
He also refused to say whether Kim was still alive but when asked if he will be talking to the North Korean leader on the weekend, he said "I may."
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >