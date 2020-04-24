Trump Says 'Glad' to See N. Korean Leader 'Back and Well'

Photo : YONHAP News

United States President Donald Trump said he is “glad” that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reemerged and appears to be happy.Trump tweeted on Saturday that he is glad to see Kim is "back and well" after Kim reportedly attended the opening of a fertilizer factory on Friday.Trump made the remarks in a retweet of a person’s tweet that posted three photos of Kim attending the ceremony marking the completion of the plant in Sunchon, north of Pyongyang.Trump declined to comment on Kim's reappearance on Friday, saying that he may have something to say about it "at the appropriate time."He also refused to say whether Kim was still alive but when asked if he will be talking to the North Korean leader on the weekend, he said "I may."