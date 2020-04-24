Police Resume Search at Warehouse Fire Site in Icheon

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have resumed efforts to retrieve the remains of the victims of a deadly warehouse fire in Icheon, which claimed 38 lives and injured ten people last week.The scientific investigation division of the Southern Gyeonggi Provincial Police Agency sent 15 agents to the accident site on Sunday morning.In the second round of their on-site investigation, officials will search for the remains and belongings of the victims using hoes, shovels and sieves, focusing on the first underground floor of the four-story building under construction.The police found two pieces of partial remains and one mobile phone on Saturday in the first round of inspection that lasted for seven hours.A police official said that the Sunday inspection is focused on searching for the remains of the victims, rather than finding the cause of the fire.