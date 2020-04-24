S. Korea Projected to See Drop in Per Capita GDP Based on PPP

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is predicted to see a drop for the first time in 22 years in per-capita gross domestic product in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP).According to the World Economic Outlook by the International Financial Fund (IMF) on Sunday, the country's per-capita GDP on the basis of PPP is projected to fall by one-point-three percent this year from a year earlier.It would be the first decrease since 1998 when the reading plunged five-point-eight percent.The PPP is a way of measuring economic variables in different countries so that irrelevant exchange rate variations do not distort comparisons.The IMF forecasts that not only South Korea but most countries will see drops in their figures this year, expecting a six-point-four percent drop for the United States and a four-point-eight percent decrease for Japan.