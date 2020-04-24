JCS: S. Korea Responds to Multiple Gunshots from N. Korea on Border

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military says that multiple gunshots from North Korea hit a South Korean guard post in the Demilitarized Zone on Sunday, prompting the South to return fire.The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement that the bullets fired from North Korea hit the guard post in the central frontline area at around 7:41 a.m.The JCS said that in accordance with related protocols, South Korea fired two rounds in response after broadcasting a warning. It added South Korea suffered no casualties or damage to its facilities.The JCS said that the South Korean military is taking steps via inter-Korean communication lines to assess the situation and to prevent any further incidents, adding it maintains a necessary readiness posture.The incident came a day after North Korea reported its leader Kim Jong-un's first public appearance in 20 days amid speculation about his health.