Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Inter-Korea

JCS: S. Korea Responds to Multiple Gunshots from N. Korea on Border

Write: 2020-05-03 13:28:57Update: 2020-05-03 14:08:52

JCS: S. Korea Responds to Multiple Gunshots from N. Korea on Border

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military says that multiple gunshots from North Korea hit a South Korean guard post in the Demilitarized Zone on Sunday, prompting the South to return fire.
 
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement that the bullets fired from North Korea hit the guard post in the central frontline area at around 7:41 a.m.
 
The JCS said that in accordance with related protocols, South Korea fired two rounds in response after broadcasting a warning. It added South Korea suffered no casualties or damage to its facilities.
 
The JCS said that the South Korean military is taking steps via inter-Korean communication lines to assess the situation and to prevent any further incidents, adding it maintains a necessary readiness posture.
 
The incident came a day after North Korea reported its leader Kim Jong-un's first public appearance in 20 days amid speculation about his health.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >