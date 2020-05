Photo : KBS News

South Korea's antitrust watchdog has announced a new list of 64 large business groups subject to strict regulations.The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) designates conglomerates with assets of five trillion won or more as large business groups every May in order to oversee their equity investments and inter-affiliate loan guarantees.The FTC said on Sunday that it selected 64 conglomerates as large business groups and notified the appropriate channels about the designation on Friday.This represents the largest figure since 2008 and marks an increase of five from a year earlier.The listed business groups are subject to tougher regulations, such as restrictions on mutual investments and stricter disclosure rules.