Ruling Party Slams Opposition Lawmakers over Kim Jong-un Remarks

The ruling Democratic Party called on two opposition lawmakers to issue an apology over their remarks concerning the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Thae Yong-ho, a North Korean defector who won a parliamentary seat in the April general election, recently said that one thing that for certain is that Kim cannot stand up by himself or walk properly.Ji Seong-ho, who also won a parliamentary seat, claimed he is 99 percent sure of Kim's death and that Pyongyang may make related announcements this weekend.But the North Korean state media reported on Saturday that Kim attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer factory in Suncheon, north of Pyongyang on Friday.The ruling party's floor spokesperson Jung Choun-sook said in a statement that the two lawmakers-elect should reflect and apologize for their "groundless" remarks.DP lawmaker Kang Byung-won also said that the two aggravated the public's anxiety and fear with those remarks even after the government reaffirmed those rumors were groundless.