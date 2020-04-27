S. Korea's Top Office: Kim Did Not Have Surgery

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office assessed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not undergo surgery or any other medical procedure during his almost three-week absence from public life.A senior Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters on Sunday that there were media reports speculating about Kim's surgery, citing a change in the way he walks, but the presidential office has judged this not to be true.Asked if media reports of Kim having undergone a relatively moderate medical procedure were also untrue, the official confirmed the statement. The official added that there are grounds to make assessments, but it's hard to disclose them.The presidential official's remarks came as speculations about Kim's health continued to linger even after he made his first public appearance in 20 days.The North's state media reported on Saturday that Kim cut the tape at a ceremony marking the completion of the Sunchon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory in Sunchon, north of Pyongyang, on Friday.