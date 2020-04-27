S. Korea's Inflation Falls to 6-Month Low in April

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's inflation rate grew at the slowest pace in six months in April as consumers refrained from spending amid the COVID-19 pandemic.According to Statistics Korea on Monday, the country's consumer prices index came to 105-point-80 last month, up point-one percent on-year.It marks the slowest growth in six months since October last year when it marked zero percent growth.The nation's consumer prices had posted growth of under one percent for 12 straight months but then climbed over one percent in January and continued to post such growth for the next two months.In April, prices of agricultural, fishery and livestock products rose one-point-eight percent on-year, while the prices of industrial goods fell point-seven percent.Services prices edged up point-two percent last month from a year earlier, with prices of public services falling one-point-six percent.