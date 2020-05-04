S. Korea's Emergency Relief Payments to Begin Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The government's emergency relief payouts for all South Koreans will begin this week.The government plans to give cash payouts first to around two-point-eight million households requiring urgent assistance due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Eligible households, including those under the government's low-income support or disabled pension scheme, will receive up to one million won in cash on Monday without going through a separate application process.In order to receive the cash payout, all members of the household must be a recipient of the government's livelihood support, basic pension or disabled pension program.For those who are not eligible for the cash payout, the government will distribute the amount in the form of credit or debit card points, gift cards and prepaid cards.Citizens can apply for their chosen form of payout starting next Monday.