S. Korean Military to Allow Soldiers' Vacationing Again

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military will allow soldiers to go on vacation from this week, easing strict measures that have been in place for over two months to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in military barracks.The Defense Ministry said on Monday in a release that it will allow enlisted service members to go on vacation from Friday in line with the government's decision to end strict social distancing rules and implement an everyday quarantine scheme.The move comes 76 days after the military banned all enlisted service personnel from off-base trips in principle on February 22.The military has allowed soldiers to leave their barracks at their commanders' discretion in certain "safe" regions since April 24.But the ministry now plans to allow those outings and soldiers meeting outside visitors at the barracks in phases in consideration of the virus situation down the road.