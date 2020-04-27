Menu Content

UNC to Send Team to Guard Post Hit by Gunshots from N. Korea

Write: 2020-05-04 11:08:25Update: 2020-05-04 12:04:53

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Command Military Armistice Commission is set to send a special probe team to a South Korean guard post in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) which was hit by multiple gunshots from North Korea on Sunday. 

A South Korean military source said the commission is set to carry out an inspection on Monday.

The UN Command will seek to determine whether any violations were committed in the Korean Armistice Agreement by looking into the circumstances surrounding the shots from the North and the South Korean military’s response of firing two rounds. 

Both the South’s Defense Ministry and Joint Chiefs of Staff have assessed that the North’s military accidentally fired the shots across the border. 

Shortly after the incident, the Defense Ministry sent a message to the North, demanding an apology and promise to prevent similar happenings. 

The North has yet to issue a response.
