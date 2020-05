Photo : YONHAP News

The regular season for South Korea’s professional baseball league will kick off on Tuesday with no fans present for the first time ever.The move comes after the season, which was initially set to open on March 28, was postponed due to COVID-19.The league's ten clubs will compete in five matches starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday.Despite the delay, the Korea Baseball Organization plans to squeeze in all 144 games in the season that runs through mid-October. Any matches that are canceled from next Tuesday will be moved to another day or to a Monday, when matches are usually not scheduled.