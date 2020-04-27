S. Korea to Operate 1,000 Respiratory Clinics in Prep for 2nd COVID-19 Wave

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will designate and operate some one-thousand clinics specializing in respiratory issues in preparation for another epidemic of the novel coronavirus possibly in the fall and winter.At a press briefing on Monday, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said the decision comes after the government and medical community agreed on the need for a new system in response to a potential second COVID-19 epidemic.The clinics, when up and running, are expected to offer services to those experiencing fever, cough, and sore throat for some period of time.Patients with advanced diseases and chronic respiratory problems, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease(COPD) and asthma, however, are advised to seek care from current medical facilities.The special clinics will run in two types with the first 500 involving regional governments inviting local practitioners to clinics set up at public health centers.The second group of 500 will involve accepting applications from local medical organizations or institutions for separate designation.