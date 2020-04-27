Authorities Concerned Over Sporadic COVID-19 Cases with Unknown Infection Route

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities in South Korea have raised concerns over sporadic cases of the novel coronavirus in the country with no known route of infection.At a press briefing on Monday, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said there have been ten in the past two weeks, seven of which were reported in the virus-hit southeastern city of Daegu.Kim said the figures indicate there may be a cluster of infections in Daegu that local quarantine authorities are not yet aware of.Assessing the situation in the country as "stable," with around ten new daily infections, Kim remained vigilant, citing that infections have surpassed three-point-four million globally and that the World Health Organization(WHO) is maintaining its designation of a public health emergency.As for the government's plan to transition from social distancing to daily quarantine starting on Wednesday, Kim stressed that this doesn't mean things will return to how they were prior to the outbreak, but that the nation will have to embrace new quarantine rules and culture.