Economy

Write: 2020-05-04 14:10:20Update: 2020-05-04 14:23:13

Hyundai Motor to Resume Plant Operations in India This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor's plant in India will resume operations after it was suspended nearly two months ago amid a nationwide shutdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to the company on Monday, its Chennai plant will reopen this week, after securing the local government's approval for fulfilling business resumption requirements.

The Chennai plant closed down on March 22, in line with the local government's COVID-19 guidelines.

The central government has extended a nationwide shutdown, which came to force on March 25, while granting exemptions for agricultural regions and special economic zones.

Annual production at the Chennai plant exceeds 700-thousand and about half of its production capacity is expected to get back online.

Hyundai and its affiliate Kia Motors' plants in the United States are also expected to resume operations this week.
