UNC Launches Investigation into N. Korea's Firing at S. Korean Post

Photo : KBS News

The U.S.-led United Nations Command(UNC) Military Armistice Commission has launched an investigation into North Korea's recent shooting of a South Korean guard post on the inter-Korean border.A UNC representative said on Monday that the commission, which enforces the Korean Armistice Agreement that ended the Korean War, was expected to send a team of investigators to the South Korean post in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ), to inspect four bullets and bullet marks.The UNC will seek to determine whether there were any violations to the Armistice Agreement by looking into the circumstances surrounding Sunday's shooting and the South Korean military's response of firing back 20 warning shots.Both the South's Defense Ministry and Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) assessed that the North's military accidentally fired four gunshots across the border.Shortly after the incident, the South Korean military sent a message to the North protesting the incident and demanding an explanation. It also urged the regime to stop acts that violate the 2018 inter-Korean military accord.Pyongyang hasn't yet given a response.