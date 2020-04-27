Korean Boy Diagnosed with Acute Leukemia in India to Come to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A Korean boy in India diagnosed with acute leukemia will be able to come to South Korea for treatment.According to the South Korean Embassy and the Korean community in New Delhi, the five-year-old boy and his mother are scheduled to board a special Japan Airlines flight at around 7:00 p.m. Monday.They will first fly to Japan where they will transfer to another flight bound for South Korea.After the boy's symptoms didn't show signs of improvement for days while he was hospitalized, and amid rising concerns over the lack of infrastructure in India, the boy's parents wished to bring him to South Korea to be placed in intensive care.The family, however, struggled to find a way home in the wake of India's nationwide COVID-19 lockdown since March 25.The local Korean community mobilized efforts to bring the family back to the country, some even filing a petition on the South Korean presidential office website.