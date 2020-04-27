'Children Not Feared to be Super-Spreaders of COVID-19'

Photo : YONHAP News

The British weekly magazine The Economist reports that children infected with COVID-19 have had mild symptoms or none at all and deaths have been rare, citing a review of nearly 80 studies published by an international network of child health experts.The article said Monday that when the coronavirus began spreading in January, parents were terrified and experts feared children could be easily infected but show no symptoms and thus be super-spreaders.But the Economist said so far, children do not seem to be so and studies now suggest they are no more easily infected by COVID-19 than adults, maybe even less so.The findings are boosting the argument by some to reopen schools.According to UNESCO as of Monday, school closures caused by the pandemic have affected over 72 percent of enrolled students in 177 countries, or some one-point-62 billion students. This is down from 91 percent in early April, as lockdown measures are being eased.