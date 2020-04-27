Menu Content

KOSPI Sinks 2.68% on Mon.

2020-05-04

Photo : YONHAP News

Stocks in South Korea plunged more than two-point-five percent on Monday as the nation is grappling with the growing economic fallout from COVID-19. 

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) ended the day at one-thousand-895-point-37, down by 52-point-19 points, or two-point-68 percent, from Wednesday’s closing.  

Declines in the U.S. stock market as South Koreans marked a four-day holiday were partially to blame. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell one-point-two percent and two-point-55 percent on Thursday and Friday, respectively.  

However, speculation is also growing over a longer-term selling spree by foreigners over the coronavirus’ impact on the export-driven South Korean economy. 

The secondary bourse KOSDAQ also dropped, losing three-point-27 points, or point-51 percent, to close at 641-point-91. 

On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened ten-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-229-point-one won.
