Moon Encourages Participation in Donating Disaster Relief Payments

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Monday urged those willing and able to donate their emergency disaster relief funds as the government began doling out one-off payments to all households to help them cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.Moon made remark while chairing a weekly meeting with his senior aides, noting that when the government decided to provide relief funds to all, it also came up with a way to donate the payments for those who could afford to.It marked the first time the president has encouraged citizens to participate in a donation drive.Moon stressed that it is a voluntary choice of good faith that can not or should not be forced. He said the donated funds will be used to help maintain employment, support the unemployed and help the nation overcome the current crisis.The government initially planned to offer the cash assistance to households in the bottom 70 percent income bracket, but later expanded the scope to everyone.During the meeting, President Moon also spoke about the deadly warehouse fire that claimed 38 lives in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province last week, saying it's very shameful that such mishaps continue to occur.He said the first order of business is to determine the exact cause of the fire, and called for efforts to fundamentally remove risk factors to prevent the similar incidents from happening again.