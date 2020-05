Photo : YONHAP News

Students in South Korea will begin returning to classrooms from next week as the country is showing strong signs of bringing its COVID-19 outbreak under control.Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae held a press briefing on Monday and announced a timetable for schools to reopen, starting with high school seniors from Wednesday of next week.The move comes as the government is set to ease its social distancing drive from this Wednesday, and paves the way for all other primary and secondary school students to return to classes in phases on May 20, May 27 and June 1.Kindergartens, which have been closed due to the virus pandemic, will also be able to welcome students from May 20.