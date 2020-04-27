Defector-turned-Lawmakers Apologize for Remarks on Kim Jong-un's Health

Photo : YONHAP News

Two North Korean defectors elected as lawmakers in South Korea last month have apologized for publicly raising suspicions over the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Lawmaker-elect Ji Seong-ho of the Future Korea Party apologized to the public and promised to behave with more caution as a public figure. Ji had claimed last week that he was 99 percent sure that Kim was dead.Earlier in the day, Thae Yong-ho of the main opposition United Future Party, issued an apology as well.Thae said many who voted for him must have been disappointed as they had high expectations for his ability to analyze and make projections on North Korea issues. Thae had claimed with certainty that the North Korean leader could not stand up by himself or walk properly.North Korean media on Saturday reported Kim's first public appearance following a three-week absence, showing him smiling as he attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony.