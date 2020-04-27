Menu Content

Write: 2020-05-04 18:32:46Update: 2020-05-04 18:56:47

NATO Calls on S. Korean Military to Share Experience Fighting COVID-19

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) has asked the South Korean military to share its experiences in fighting the COVID-19 outbreak. 

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said JCS Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki and NATO military committee chairman Stuart Peach spoke by phone Monday and discussed coronavirus response measures and security cooperation. 

During the talks held at Peach’s request, the NATO military chief said European leaders see South Korea as a leading and exemplary country in coping with the pandemic. 

Park shared the South Korean military’s response to COVID-19, saying it contributed to the government-led policies to counter the virus by containing infections in barracks and deploying personnel and equipment to help with related efforts. 

The two sides also agreed to strengthen bilateral security cooperation, including on non-traditional security threats.
