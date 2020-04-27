Teachers Association Calls for Specific School Quarantine Guidelines

Photo : YONHAP News

A major association of South Korean teachers on Monday urged the Education Ministry to swiftly distribute school quarantine guidelines after the government announced a plan to physically open schools from next week.In a press release, the Korean Federation of Teachers’ Association(KFTA) expressed its respect for the authorities’ decision and asked for detailed guidelines that can help schools properly manage classes and other school-related matters as the coronavirus pandemic continues.It particularly stressed the need for instructions on how to conduct classes, distribute food and handle students with suspected symptoms of COVID-19. They said inconsistencies could create a loophole in quarantine efforts and result in complaints from parents and others.When to wear face masks and whether air conditioners can be turned on in classrooms were also mentioned as key issues that need to be addressed with clear, specific guidelines.The association also called for the government’s assistance in securing quarantine gear and workers.