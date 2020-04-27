S. Korea Stays Ready to Turn to Online Classes if COVID-19 Resurges

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean education authorities have decided to maintain readiness to resume remote learning platforms, even after schools physically reopen next week, in case there is a resurgence in COVID-19 infections.Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae on Monday announced a plan for schools to physically reopen in phases, starting with high school seniors returning to classrooms on May 13. Students in lower grades, including those in kindergarten, will follow suit in the following weeks through June 1.However, the ministry said it will consider reemploying partial or full-fledged online classes in case schools report new coronavirus outbreaks. Local authorities also remain on alert for a potential second wave of infections that may hit the country as early as later this year.Vice Education Minister Park Baek-bum vowed recently to turn the country’s trials and errors with setting up the online education system into “priming water” for teaching future-generations.The ministry launched an advisory panel on South Korea's remote education system on April 23, consisting of teachers, professors, business figures and parents.