S. Korea Reports 3 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest Number Since Feb. 18

South Korea reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the nation's total infections to ten-thousand-804.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, all three new cases were imported, including two cases detected at airport screening and one case reported in Incheon.The latest number of new infections was the lowest to be recorded since February 18th when a member of the Shincheonji religious sect in Daegu, who is suspected of being a "super spreader,” had tested positive for the virus.The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 254 with two news deaths reported the previous day, putting the mortality rate at two-point-35 percent.Sixty-six more people have recovered from the disease and been released from quarantine, raising the number of recovered patients to nine-thousand-283. The number of patients being treated under quarantine stands at one-thousand-267.A total of 640-thousand 237 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus in South Korea. About 620-thousand 500 have tested negative.