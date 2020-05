Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and First Lady Kim Jung-sook conveyed greetings Tuesday to children across the country via a special video to mark Children’s Day with social distancing guidelines in place due to COVID-19.The special video uses the format of the popular sandbox video game, “Minecraft.”The top office said the president and the first lady appear as animated characters and show children around the presidential office.In the video, the presidential couple say the nation is overcoming the pandemic thanks to the children’s patience and asked them to endure a little longer, explaining that adults are also working hard to contain the virus.The special video can be found at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lk92k_k1HMA&