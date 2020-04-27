KBO Chief Thanks Medical Staff, Public for Launch of 2020 Season

Photo : YONHAP News

Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) President Chung Un-chan has expressed gratitude to the nation’s healthcare workers for opening the path for the 2020 KBO season to kick off on Tuesday.In a message to baseball fans, Chung said the KBO could launch the 2020 season thanks to the devoted healthcare professionals fighting COVID-19 at the forefront of quarantine efforts. He also thanked the public for following quarantine guidelines.Chung said he feels a strong sense of responsibility given that the KBO has drawn both the envy and attention of baseball fans around the world, stressing that professional baseball must not hamper quarantine efforts.He said the league’s ten clubs will have their players and staff completely adhere to quarantine rules and regularly check the health of players.Chung’s remarks came as the regular season for South Korea’s professional baseball league kicked off Tuesday with no fans in the stands for the first time ever.The season, which was initially set to open on March 28, had been postponed due to COVID-19.