Air Pollutants Emitted by Plants Falls Nearly 16%

The amount of air pollutants emitted last year by places of business fell nearly 16 percent compared to the previous year.The Ministry of Environment said Tuesday that its inspection of 631 workplaces equipped with a smokestack tele-monitoring system revealed that they emitted 278-thousand tons of air pollutants in 2019, down 15-point-nine percent from 2018.The decrease is seven percentage points steeper than the decline in emissions posted in 2018.The ministry attributed the sharp decline in emissions to active measures on slashing fine dust, including tightened standards on permissible emission levels and the shutdown of old thermal power plants.Of the total amount of air pollutants emitted last year, 40 percent originated from power plants, followed by cement factories, steel makers and petrochemical plants.By industry, power plants slashed emissions the sharpest by reducing emissions by 330-thousand tons followed by petrochemical plants, steel manufacturers and cement factories.