Politics

Write: 2020-05-05 13:53:01Update: 2020-05-05 16:46:08

Gov't: COVID-19 Policies Won't Change Even if Alert Status is Lowered

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it will not ease its policies to contain the COVID-19 pandemic even if the nation lowers its alert status a notch from the highest level of “serious” to “vigilance.”

Speaking at a regular briefing on Tuesday, Vice Health Minister Kim Kang-lip said the government is collecting expert opinions on whether to adjust the alert status, adding that officials will consider the necessity of such an adjustment after the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) carries out an assessment.

Kim said an adjustment would not translate into major changes in the government’s policies on containing COVID-19. He said abolishing or easing such policies would come if individual conditions are met or if the need arises. 

Kim added that even if the level of alert status is lowered to “vigilance,” the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters and the central quarantine headquarters under the KCDC will continue operations.
