Health Minister Says Easing Social Distancing Rules Doesn't Mean End of Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

Health Minister Park Neung-hoo has urged the public to continue social distancing efforts even after the nation begins relaxing its intensive social distancing campaign from Wednesday.Speaking at a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Tuesday, Park emphasized that the easing of the rules does not mean the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.He said the "distancing in daily life" scheme that will be implemented from Wednesday involves guaranteeing people’s social and economic activities while having individuals and communities assume responsibility in quarantine efforts.Park said that under the new scheme, facilities that have been closed will resume operations in phases and events and gatherings will be allowed on the condition that they follow quarantine guidelines.The minister said South Korea is setting out on a new road that integrates everyday life and quarantine efforts, a path no country yet has successfully taken.Park said he believes South Korea will succeed in taking this road if the public maintains its high level of civic consciousness and continues distancing efforts.South Korea launched its intensive social distancing campaign in response to COVID-19 on March 22.