Politics Rival Camps Pledge Enhanced Child Safety, Childcare Services on Children's Day

South Korea's rival political parties marked Children Day on Tuesday by vowing to strengthen child safety and childcare services.



Ruling Democratic Party(DP) Spokesperson Song Gab-seok said in a statement that the party extends appreciation to the nation’s children and their parents for their patience and courage shown during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Song said the government and the DP have worked to create a society in which work and family are compatible based on the principle that raising children is a state responsibility.



He said the safety net for childcare services will improve once pledges made during the 21st general elections are realized. Among such pledges was the enactment of a special law on providing full day childcare services.



Meanwhile, spokesperson for the main opposition United Future Party(UFP), Kim Sung-won, said the nation’s children are experiencing an unprecedented incomplete education due to COVID-19 and continue to be exposed to violence and sexual abuse.



Kim said his party will work to provide high-quality public education and to systematize a safety information system so that all children can grow up healthy. He stressed the UFP will seek to create a safe country where every single child can pursue their dreams and hopes.