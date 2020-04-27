Politics
Rival Camps Pledge Enhanced Child Safety, Childcare Services on Children's Day
Write: 2020-05-05 14:36:56 / Update: 2020-05-05 16:47:34
South Korea's rival political parties marked Children Day on Tuesday by vowing to strengthen child safety and childcare services.
Ruling Democratic Party(DP) Spokesperson Song Gab-seok said in a statement that the party extends appreciation to the nation’s children and their parents for their patience and courage shown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Song said the government and the DP have worked to create a society in which work and family are compatible based on the principle that raising children is a state responsibility.
He said the safety net for childcare services will improve once pledges made during the 21st general elections are realized. Among such pledges was the enactment of a special law on providing full day childcare services.
Meanwhile, spokesperson for the main opposition United Future Party(UFP), Kim Sung-won, said the nation’s children are experiencing an unprecedented incomplete education due to COVID-19 and continue to be exposed to violence and sexual abuse.
Kim said his party will work to provide high-quality public education and to systematize a safety information system so that all children can grow up healthy. He stressed the UFP will seek to create a safe country where every single child can pursue their dreams and hopes.
