US DNI Chief Nominee: N. Korea's Continued Nuke Possession Deeply Concerning

Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee to lead the U.S. national intelligence office expressed concern about North Korea's continued possession of nuclear weapons and pursuit of systems capable of delivering them.John Ratcliffe, the nominee to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, made the remarks in a written statement submitted to the Senate Intelligence Committee ahead of his nomination hearing.The nominee assessed that North Korea continues to view its nuclear program as "essential" to the protection of its regime from military action and to gain standing in the international community.However, he added that North Korea may be willing to give up "some" nuclear and missile capabilities in exchange for sanctions relief and other gains.During the hearing on Tuesday, Ratcliffe was asked if he believes there has been progress in reversing North Korea's nuclear development.He responded that he highly views the ongoing diplomatic negotiations for the North's denuclearization and hopes North Korea could make some concessions about its nuclear weapons in return for sanctions relief. However, he said he cannot comment on whether the U.S. has made progress in that regard.