'N. Korea Nearing Completion of Ballistic Missile Support Facility'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is reportedly nearing completion of a ballistic missile facility with the capacity to test-fire intercontinental ballistic missiles.Joseph Bermudez, an expert with the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS), presented the assessment in a report citing satellite imagery.In the report released on Tuesday through the CSIS' website Beyond Parallel, Bermudez said the Sil-li Ballistic Missile Support Facility is nearing completion and almost certainly related to the North's expanding ballistic missile program.The expert said the new facility, which was previously undisclosed, is close to Pyongyang International Airport.He added that it has been constructed next to an underground facility whose likely size is large enough to easily accommodate all known North Korean ballistic missiles and their associated launchers and support vehicles.