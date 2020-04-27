Oil Prices Extend Recovery

Photo : YONHAP News

Global oil prices soared on Tuesday, extending their recovery for the fifth consecutive session.In the New York Mercantile Exchange, the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for June delivery closed at 24 dollars and 56 cents per barrel, jumping over four dollars, or 20-point-five percent, from the previous close.In London, June prices for Brent Crude, the benchmark used by Europe and the rest of the world, were being traded at over 30 dollars per barrel as of 3:08 p.m., up over 13 percent.WTI and Brent crude both rose for five straight trading sessions as more countries eased coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses.U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday that oil prices were moving up nicely as demand begins again.