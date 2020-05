Photo : YONHAP News

Six crew members, including one South Korean, from two fishing vessels were reportedly kidnapped on Sunday by pirates near Libreville, the capital of Gabon.AFP on Monday quoted a source close to the Gabonese government as saying that the pirates attacked the two fishing vessels and abducted three Indonesians, one South Korean and two Senegalese nationals.The African country's Defense Ministry reportedly did not reply to AFP's request to confirm the story. It is said to be the second attack by pirates in waters off Gabon this year.In December, four Chinese crew from two fishing vessels were abducted while the Gabonese captain of one of the vessels was killed in similar pirate attacks in the area.