Prime Minister Underlines the Importance of Distancing in Daily Life

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has stressed that returning to classrooms and revitalizing the economy are all possible only if a solid quarantine system is put in place through distancing in daily life.Chung made the remarks on Wednesday when he chaired a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters as he noted that returning to everyday life under strict quarantine is now in motion.On Wednesday being the first day of the more relaxed "distancing in daily life" scheme, Chung said he feels both nervous and anticipation.Saying many experts have warned of the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 infections later in the year, Chung stressed that now is the time to boost the nation’s quarantine capability and revamp response measures to be prepared for any future danger. He made the call as he noted that South Korea has come to see its rate of infections stabilize faster than other countries.