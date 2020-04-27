Online Shopping Grows 11.8% in April Due to COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Online shopping transactions surged more than ten percent on-year in April amid the social trend to stay indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.According to data released by Statistics Korea on Wednesday, online shopping transactions amounted to some 12-point-six trillion won last month, up eleven-point-eight percent from the same period last year.The statistics agency said sales of farm, livestock and marine products, daily necessities, computers and devices rose sharply as many stayed indoors and worked or studied from home.On the other hand, sales of movie tickets as well as travel and transportation services shrank significantly as many refrained from going outside.Mobile shopping transactions grew more than 19 percent in April on-year to stand at around eight-and-a-half trillion won, accounting for 67-point-three percent of total online shopping transactions. This is up four-point-two percentage points from the same period last year.