S. Korea Reports 2 New COVID-19 Cases, 3rd Day of No Domestic Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has added two new COVID-19 cases, as the contagious disease continues to show signs of stabilization in the country.According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the two new cases, compiled in the 24-hour period through 12 a.m. Wednesday, were imported and detected in airport screenings. The national tally now stands at 10-thousand-806.It marks the lowest daily increase since February 18, which also saw two new cases. One was the nation’s 31st patient who would start a mass infection in Daegu and its surrounding North Gyeongsang Province.For the 19th consecutive day, the country reported less than 20 daily additions. It is the third day in a row with no single domestic transmission reported.The coronavirus-related death toll climbed by one to 255, while nine-thousand-333, up by 50, have been declared fully recovered. The number of those under treatment for the virus declined by 49 to one-thousand-218.