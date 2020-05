Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean company has donated COVID-19 test kits to Mozambique to help the African country combat the infectious disease.The South Korean Embassy in Mozambique said Tuesday that Youngsan Glonet provided two-thousand-500 test kits.In a ceremony held on Monday to mark the donation, Mozambican Health Minister Armindo Tiago expressed gratitude for South Korea’s support, saying the kits will be used to provide accurate diagnoses to the African nation’s people.Mozambique currently has 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19. It is carrying out between 80 to 150 tests a day. It is aiming to carry out 600 tests a day but has failed to do so due to lack of medical equipment.