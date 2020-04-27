S. Korea Yet to Determine Identities, Whereabouts of Fishing Crew Kidnappers

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean government says it has yet to determine the identities and whereabouts of pirates who abducted six crew members, including a South Korean national, from two fishing boats off the coast of Gabonese capital Libreville on Sunday.According to the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, it has set up a countermeasures headquarters and requested cooperation in a rescue from the countries concerned, namely Gabon, France and the United States.The South Korean Embassy in Gabon also established an emergency team to stay in contact with the Gabonese foreign ministry and navy.The ministry said two Senegal-flagged vessels were shrimp fishing along the coast of Santa Clara when they were attacked by unidentified pirates at around 4:40 a.m. Sunday.After taking 18 crew members from the two vessels north near Equatorial Guinea, the assailants kidnapped six of them -- three Indonesians, one South Korean and two Senegalese nationals -- on a speedboat.In December, four Chinese crew were abducted from fishing vessels and the Gabonese captain of one was killed in similar pirate attacks in the area.