Korean Units of Foreign Automakers Found to Have Manipulated Emissions Tests

Korean units of foreign automakers, including Mercedes-Benz Korea, Nissan Korea and Porsche Korea, were found to have manipulated gas emissions test reports for some of their diesel vehicles sold in the country.The Environment Ministry on Wednesday said the automakers activated a manipulation program in the vehicles to reduce the use of urea in Selective Catalytic Reduction(SCR) and stop Exhaust Gas Recirculation(EGR).Reduced activity in both systems can lead to excessive emission of nitrogen oxides.The findings apply to vehicles sold between 2012 and 2018. They include 37-thousand-154 units of 12 Mercedes-Benz models such as the C200d and S350 BlueTEC L, two-thousand-293 units of the Nissan Qashqai and 934 units of the Porsche Macan S Diesel.The ministry said it will revoke certification and impose the largest-ever fine of 77-point-six billion won on Mercedes-Benz, 900 million won for Nissan and one billion won for Porsche. The South Korean government also plans to seek criminal charges against the companies.